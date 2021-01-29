Twitter
INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.9% Downside

INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORD 1P found using the EPIC (LON:ITRK) have now 16 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £57.00 and £43.5 and has a mean target at £50.39. With the shares previous close at £56.54 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of £57.30 and the 200 day MA is £58.65. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Find out more information at: http://www.intertek.com

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

