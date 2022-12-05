Intertek Group plc 5.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Intertek Group plc with ticker (LON:ITRK) now has a potential upside of 5.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 4,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Intertek Group plc share price of 4,147 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.8%. Trading has ranged between 3,485 (52 week low) and 5,824 (52 week high) with an average of 391,301 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,665,535,030.



Intertek Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company’s segments include Products, Trade and Resources. Its Products-related businesses consist of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well as minimizing risk through assessing the operating processes and quality management systems of its customers. The Trade division consists of three business lines: Caleb Brett, which provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration and related research and technical services; Government & Trade Services business, which provides inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities, and Agriculture business, which provides analytical and testing services to global agricultural trading companies and growers. Its Resources division consists of two business lines: Industry Services business and Mineral business.







