Intertek Group plc 5.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

Intertek Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ITRK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. Intertek Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 4420 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.6% from today’s opening price of 4680 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 172 points and decreased 1022 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 6178 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3786 GBX.

Intertek Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,359.44 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 5,516.43. There are currently 161,393,127 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 734,083. Market capitalisation for LON:ITRK is £7,393,419,147 GBP.

