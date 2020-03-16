Intertek Group plc 23.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Intertek Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITRK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Intertek Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 5350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 23.5% from today’s opening price of 4332 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1482 points and decreased 1396 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 6178 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 4132 GBX.

Intertek Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,757.20 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 5,590.16. There are currently 161,393,127 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 473,346. Market capitalisation for LON:ITRK is £6,951,201,979 GBP.

