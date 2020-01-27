Intertek Group plc 13.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Intertek Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITRK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Intertek Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 5300 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.1% from today’s opening price of 6100 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 260 points and increased 844 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 6178 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 4583 GBX.

Intertek Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,733.87 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 5,521.73. There are currently 161,393,127 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 298,156. Market capitalisation for LON:ITRK is £9,651,308,994 GBP.