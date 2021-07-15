INTERTEK GROUP ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.0% Downside

INTERTEK GROUP ORD 1P with EPIC code (LON:ITRK) now have 16 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £57.00 and £43.5 and has a mean target at £50.39. Now with the previous closing price of £55.96 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of £55.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to £56.85. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Find out more information at: http://www.intertek.com

Intertek Group provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain from exploration and resource development, through to production, shipping, and commercial settlement. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.