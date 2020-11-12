Twitter
Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, found using ticker (IPG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 22.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day MA is 18.29 and the 200 day MA is 17.75. The company has a market cap of $8,101m. Find out more information at: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

