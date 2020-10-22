Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, found using ticker (IPG) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 20.71. With the stocks previous close at 18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The day 50 moving average is 17.6 and the 200 day moving average is 17.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,292m. Find out more information at: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

