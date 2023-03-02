Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 39.5. Now with the previous closing price of 35.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 35.75 while the 200 day moving average is 31.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,698m. Visit the company website at: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $15,225m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/LbVQh
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.