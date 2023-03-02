Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 39.5. Now with the previous closing price of 35.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 35.75 while the 200 day moving average is 31.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,698m. Visit the company website at: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $15,225m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.