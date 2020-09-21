Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 14.5 calculating the average target price we see 20.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 18.19 and the 200 day moving average is 17.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn