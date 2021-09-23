Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 37.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.9 and the 200 day MA is 33.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,560m. Visit the company website at: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.