Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 34.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 31.36 and the 200 day MA is 30.7. The market cap for the company is $12,782m. Visit the company website at: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $13,416m based on the market concensus.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

