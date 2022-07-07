Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, found using ticker (IPG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 36.67. Now with the previous closing price of 27.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.55 and the 200 day MA is 34.74. The market cap for the company is $10,767m. Company Website: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $14,436m based on the market concensus.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.