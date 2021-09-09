Twitter
Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 37.91. With the stocks previous close at 36.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.43 and the 200 day MA is 32.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,623m. Visit the company website at: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

