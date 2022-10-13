Follow us on:

Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 33.5. With the stocks previous close at 26.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.94 while the 200 day moving average is 31.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,358m. Visit the company website at: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $13,260m based on the market concensus.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

