Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Interpublic Group of Companies, found using ticker (IPG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 22 and has a mean target at 34.07. With the stocks previous close at 27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.03. The company has a market cap of $10,855m. Find out more information at: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $13,697m based on the market concensus.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

