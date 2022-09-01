Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 34.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The day 50 moving average is 28.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.16. The company has a market cap of $10,808m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $13,160m based on the market concensus.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.