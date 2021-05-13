Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, with ticker code (IPG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 33.09. Now with the previous closing price of 32.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,403m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.