Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Interpublic Group of Companies, found using ticker (IPG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33.4 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 26.49. Now with the previous closing price of 26.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 24.6 while the 200 day moving average is 20.7. The company has a market cap of $9,575m. Company Website: http://www.interpublic.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.