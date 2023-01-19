Interpublic Group of Companies, – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Interpublic Group of Companies, found using ticker (IPG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 35.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day MA is 33.2 and the 200 day moving average is 30.63. The market cap for the company is $13,835m. Company Website: https://www.interpublic.com

The potential market cap would be $13,750m based on the market concensus.

The Interpublic Group of Companies. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified servicesluding meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.