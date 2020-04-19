Interpace Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 238.5% Upside

Interpace Biosciences found using ticker (IDXG) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 12 with a mean TP of 19.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 238.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.79 and the 200 day MA is 6.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Company Website: http://www.interpace.com

Interpace Biosciences develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic alterations associated with gastrointestinal, endocrine, and lung cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinderTG platform; ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules; ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules; and RespriDx, a genomic test to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pathology services. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

