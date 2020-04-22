Interpace Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 231.6% Upside

Interpace Biosciences with ticker code (IDXG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 19.33. With the stocks previous close at 5.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 231.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.8 and the 200 day MA is 6.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. Visit the company website at: http://www.interpace.com

Interpace Biosciences develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic alterations associated with gastrointestinal, endocrine, and lung cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinderTG platform; ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules; ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules; and RespriDx, a genomic test to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pathology services. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn