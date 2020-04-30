Interpace Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.4% Upside

Interpace Biosciences found using ticker (IDXG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 9.25 calculating the average target price we see 13.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 144.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.47 while the 200 day moving average is 6.55. The company has a market cap of $22m. Visit the company website at: http://www.interpace.com

Interpace Biosciences provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

