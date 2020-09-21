International Tower Hill Mines, – Consensus Indicates Potential -64.5% Downside

International Tower Hill Mines, with ticker code (THM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 with a mean TP of 0.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.41 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -64.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $268m. Find out more information at: http://www.ithmines.com

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn