International Tower Hill Mines, – Consensus Indicates Potential -64.5% Downside

International Tower Hill Mines, found using ticker (THM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 0.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.41 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -64.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.6 and the 200 day moving average is 0.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $268m. Company Website: http://www.ithmines.com

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

