International Tower Hill Mines, – Consensus Indicates Potential -64.5% Downside

International Tower Hill Mines, found using ticker (THM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 0.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.41 this would imply there is a potential downside of -64.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.6 and the 200 day MA is 0.99. The market cap for the company is $268m. Find out more information at: http://www.ithmines.com

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

