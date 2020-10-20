International Tower Hill Mines, – Consensus Indicates Potential -64.5% Downside

International Tower Hill Mines, with ticker code (THM) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0.5 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 0.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.41 this would indicate that there is a downside of -64.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.6 and the 200 day moving average is 0.99. The market cap for the company is $268m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ithmines.com

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

