Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

International Tower Hill Mines, – Consensus Indicates Potential 231.1% Upside

International Tower Hill Mines, found using ticker (THM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 231.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.35. The company has a market cap of $294m. Company Website: http://www.ithmines.com

Share on Stocktwits

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.