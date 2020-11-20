International Tower Hill Mines, – Consensus Indicates Potential 231.1% Upside

International Tower Hill Mines, found using ticker (THM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 231.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.35. The company has a market cap of $294m. Company Website: http://www.ithmines.com

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.