International Personal Finance Plc 25.3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

International Personal Finance Plc with ticker (LON:IPF) now has a potential upside of 25.3% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Personal Finance Plc share price of 112 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 25.3%. Trading has ranged between 63 (52 week low) and 124 (52 week high) with an average of 174,150 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £255,070,113.

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based international home credit and digital provider of consumer finance. The Company owns and operates a home credit business and a financial technology operator, IPF Digital. It serves customers through two business models: home credit and digital. The Company’s home credit products and features include home credit cash loans with agent service, money transfer loans direct to bank account, micro-business loans, home, medical and life insurances, provident-branded digital loans and weekly and monthly repayments. The Company’s digital business products and features include revolving credit line products, mobile wallet, instalment loans with terms up to three years, monthly repayments, and fast online application and credit decision. The Company operates in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and others.



