International Personal Finance Plc 22.2% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 165 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Personal Finance Plc share price of 128 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.2%. Trading has ranged between 77 (52 week low) and 158 (52 week high) with an average of 136,231 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £275,049,622.



International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company owns and operates a home credit business and a financial technology operator, IPF Digital. The Company’s home credit products and features include Home credit cash loans with agent service, money transfer loans direct to bank account, micro-business loans, home, medical and life insurances, provident-branded digital loans and weekly and monthly repayments. The Company’s digital business products and features include revolving credit line products, mobile wallet, instalment loans with terms up to three years, monthly repayments, and fast online application and credit decision.







