International Paper Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

International Paper Company with ticker code (IP) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 32 with a mean TP of 39. With the stocks previous close at 36.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 37.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,845m. Find out more information at: https://www.internationalpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $13,766m based on the market concensus.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company’s Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. Its Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings applications. In addition, it sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

