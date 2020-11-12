Twitter
International Paper Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.4% Downside

International Paper Company found using ticker (IP) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 46.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.82 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.4%. The 50 day MA is 44 and the 200 day MA is 37.95. The company has a market cap of $19,132m. Company Website: http://www.internationalpaper.com

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics and more. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end-use applications comprising brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. It sells its uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brands. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

