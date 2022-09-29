Twitter
International Paper Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

International Paper Company with ticker code (IP) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 31 and has a mean target at 44.82. With the stocks previous close at 31.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.92 and the 200 day MA is 44.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,842m. Find out more information at: https://www.internationalpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $16,638m based on the market concensus.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics, and other applications. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

