International Paper Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

International Paper Company found using ticker (IP) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.48. The market cap for the company is $15,518m. Find out more information at: https://www.internationalpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $19,020m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics, and other applications. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.