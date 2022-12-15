International Paper Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.9% Downside

International Paper Company with ticker code (IP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 25 with a mean TP of 33.55. Now with the previous closing price of 37.22 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,195m. Company Website: https://www.internationalpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $11,894m based on the market concensus.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics, and other applications. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.