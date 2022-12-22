International Paper Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

International Paper Company with ticker code (IP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 25 with a mean TP of 33.65. With the stocks previous close at 34.66 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.9 and the 200 day moving average is 41.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,228m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.internationalpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $11,872m based on the market concensus.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics, and other applications. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.