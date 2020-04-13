International Money Express, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.9% Upside

International Money Express, In with ticker code (IMXI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.08. With the stocks previous close at 8.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.92. The market cap for the company is $316m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intermexonline.com

International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

