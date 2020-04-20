International Money Express, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.5% Upside

International Money Express, In with ticker code (IMXI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 12.42. With the stocks previous close at 7.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.62 and the 200 day moving average is 11.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $314m. Find out more information at: http://www.intermexonline.com

International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn