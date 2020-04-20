International Money Express, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.5% Upside

International Money Express, In with ticker code (IMXI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 12.42. With the stocks previous close at 7.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.62 and the 200 day moving average is 11.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $314m. Find out more information at: http://www.intermexonline.com
International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.