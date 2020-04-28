International Money Express, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.5% Upside

International Money Express, In found using ticker (IMXI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 and has a mean target at 12.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.32 and the 200 day MA is 11.51. The market cap for the company is $288m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intermexonline.com
International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.