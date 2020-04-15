International Money Express, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.3% Upside

International Money Express, In with ticker code (IMXI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12.42. Now with the previous closing price of 8.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.81 and the 200 day moving average is 11.83. The company has a market cap of $328m. Company Website: http://www.intermexonline.com

International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn