International Money Express, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.5% Upside

International Money Express, In found using ticker (IMXI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 with a mean TP of 12.42. With the stocks previous close at 8.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.6 and the 200 day moving average is 11.67. The market cap for the company is $301m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intermexonline.com
International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.