International Money Express, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

International Money Express, In with ticker code (IMXI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 19.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.58 and the 200 day MA is 15.53. The company has a market cap of $602m. Company Website: http://www.intermexonline.com

International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.