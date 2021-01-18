International Money Express, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

International Money Express, In found using ticker (IMXI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 15.98 and the 200 day MA is 15.4. The market cap for the company is $584m. Company Website: http://www.intermexonline.com

International Money Express, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express is headquartered in Miami, Florida.