International Money Express, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

International Money Express, In found using ticker (IMXI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 with a mean TP of 17.57. Now with the previous closing price of 15.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day MA is 16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $597m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intermexonline.com

International Money Express., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.