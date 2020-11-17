International General Insurance – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

International General Insurance found using ticker (IGIC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.4 while the 200 day moving average is 6.8. The company has a market cap of $367m. Find out more information at: http://www.iginsure.com

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.