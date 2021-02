International Game Technology – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

International Game Technology with ticker code (IGT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 19.7. With the stocks previous close at 18.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 17.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,704m. Find out more information at: http://www.igt.com

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gamin market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, it provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, the company offers sports betting services on sports and motor sports events, and non-sporting events, as well as sports betting technology and management services. Additionally, it provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. The company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC operates as a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.