International Game Technology – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

International Game Technology with ticker code (IGT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 19.7. Now with the previous closing price of 16.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.87 while the 200 day moving average is 12.46. The company has a market cap of $3,460m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.igt.com

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gamin market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, it provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, the company offers sports betting services on sports and motor sports events, and non-sporting events, as well as sports betting technology and management services. Additionally, it provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. The company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC operates as a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.