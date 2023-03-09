International Flavors & Fragran – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

International Flavors & Fragran found using ticker (IFF) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 114.07. With the stocks previous close at 89.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 104.52 and the 200 day MA is 108.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,443m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.iff.com

The potential market cap would be $28,742m based on the market concensus.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds, and savory solutions and inclusions. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials as well as beverages, sweets , and dairy products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers’ cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients. The Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.