International Distributions Services PLC 3.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

International Distributions Services PLC with ticker (LON:IDS) now has a potential upside of 3.9% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 240 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Distributions Services PLC share price of 231 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 3.9%. Trading has ranged between 174 (52 week low) and 531 (52 week high) with an average of 3,216,428 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,207,850,964.

International Distributions Services PLC, formerly Royal Mail plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides postal and delivery services across its network. The Company operates throughout the United Kingdom and offers letter and parcel delivery services internationally. It operates through two principal businesses: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail business collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels. Royal Mail delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of letters and parcels to over 31 million addresses across the United Kingdom, six days a week. The GLS business is a ground-based provider of deferred parcel delivery services in Europe with a presence in North America. GLS operates in approximately 41 countries across Europe. It offers services to suit every customer, including consumers, sole traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses and access operators. It also provides Sunday parcel deliveries.



