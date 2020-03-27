International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 94.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IAG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 450 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 94.8% from today’s opening price of 231 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 328.6 points and decreased 395.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 684 GBX while the year low share price is currently 192.8 GBX.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 50 day moving average of 513.39 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 510.72. There are currently 1,985,205,882 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 20,075,610. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £4,276,133,348 GBP.

